KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 16,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 947,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a market cap of $594.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,425 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

