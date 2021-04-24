Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

PLAY stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

