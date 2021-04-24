Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Walmart has underperformed the industry in the past year, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company has been gaining on high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. E-commerce sales surged 69% in the U.S. segment. Certainly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance delivery services have been aiding. However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart’s margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

