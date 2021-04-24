Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two lead pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been drivingsales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

IRWD opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

