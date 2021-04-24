Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two lead pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been drivingsales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

