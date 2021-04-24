China Renaissance Securities Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Hold

China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.