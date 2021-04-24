ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

