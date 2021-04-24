Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

