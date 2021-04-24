Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to “Hold” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of -152.32 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.69.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

