ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

