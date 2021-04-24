Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,387,841 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $86.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

