Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of MMS opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Maximus has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
