Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. Maximus has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.