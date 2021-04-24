ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 7.9%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 9,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,248,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.