Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,822.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.