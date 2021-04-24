Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells $79,400.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QUOT stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

