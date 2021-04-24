Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.30

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 8233313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £56.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

