SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $74.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SEI Investments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.