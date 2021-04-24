Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

