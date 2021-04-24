RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

