Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $29.81 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

