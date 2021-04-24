Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

SPG stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

