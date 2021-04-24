RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

