Harlan S. Robins Sells 7,790 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $336,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

