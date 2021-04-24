Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

