DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 37,378 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.50 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

