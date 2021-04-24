DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.28 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $138.32. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

