Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

ENTG stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Entegris by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

