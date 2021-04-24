Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.09.
ENTG stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $126.41.
In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Entegris by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.