JMP Securities Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $145.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

THG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

