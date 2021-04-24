$2.61 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report $2.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.