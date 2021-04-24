Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Lowered to $312.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $268.71.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.