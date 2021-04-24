Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

