Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.