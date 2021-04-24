Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.58.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,588,744. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.