SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $312.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $279.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

