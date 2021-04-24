Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.
Ferrari stock opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $147.08 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.