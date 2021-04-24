Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Ferrari stock opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $147.08 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

