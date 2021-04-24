Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,830. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

