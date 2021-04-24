Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,274 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

