Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple by 295.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 257.6% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 233.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.