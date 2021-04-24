Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

AAPL stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

