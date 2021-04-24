Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.