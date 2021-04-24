JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 35,212 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

