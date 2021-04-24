Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $896,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

