Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

