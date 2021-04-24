Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

