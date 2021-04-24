Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,300 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

