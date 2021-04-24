AT&T (NYSE:T) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,028,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,781,926 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $30.11.

The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AT&T alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.