Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $167.32 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.