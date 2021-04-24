Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $165,222.82 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

