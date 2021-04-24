Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CMO Sells $222,650.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -391.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accenture plc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

