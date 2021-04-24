Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

